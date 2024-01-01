Boothbay Railway Village

Midcoast Maine

Ride the narrow-gauge steam train through this endearing village, a historic replica of an old-fashioned New England town. The 28 buildings house more than 60 antique steam- and gas-powered vehicles, as well as exhibits on turn-of-the-20th-century Maine culture. Frequent special events include craft fairs, auto shows and visits from Thomas the Tank Engine.

  • BATH, ME - MARCH 18: A flyer for a past event is seen Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Maine Maritime Museum boat shop in Bath, Maine. (Photo by Joel Page/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Maine Maritime Museum

    9.75 MILES

    There's a palpable mix of reflective nostalgia and horizon-scanning adventure at this wonderful museum, which preserves the Kennebec's long shipbuilding…

  • Gordon Chibroski, Staff Photographer. Friday, June 14, 2013. .Visitors to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay are surrounded by a multitude of fauna and flora.

    Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    2.8 MILES

    These magnificent gardens are one of the state's most popular attractions. The verdant waterfront kingdom has 270 acres, with groomed trails winding…

  • ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES - 2012/10/12: Farnsworth Art museum. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Farnsworth Art Museum

    29.01 MILES

    One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…

  • La Verna Preserve

    La Verna Preserve

    7.15 MILES

    This forested nature reserve is pretty compact, but within its confines there are 2.5 miles of trails and some 3600ft of shoreline. This waterfront is…

  • Dodge Point Preserve

    Dodge Point Preserve

    6.81 MILES

    Some 500 acres of land, once managed as a tree farm, now constitute a lovely slice of preserved red pine woods and breezy riparian shorescapes. Four easy…

  • BRUNSWICK, ME - AUGUST 6: Six sculptures worth seeing in the midcoast area, including a Joshua Chamberlain statue at the entrance to the Bowdoin campus in Brunswick. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Bowdoin College

    17.1 MILES

    Bowdoin, established in 1794, is one of the oldest colleges in the US and the alma mater of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Nathaniel Hawthorne and US…

  • A child walking on the boardwalk over natural dune, Popham Beach State Park, Maine. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Popham Beach State Park

    14.36 MILES

    This 6-mile-long sandy stretch is one of the prettiest in the state, with views of offshore islands and the Kennebec and Morse Rivers framing either end…

  • ROCKLAND, ME - DECEMBER 5: Mutated Growth by Jackie Brown of Bath at the Materiality exhibition at CMCA in Rockland Tuesday, December 5, 2017. (Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Center for Maine Contemporary Art

    29.05 MILES

    The CMCA's fabulous home is a clever, glass-enclosed space with a sawtooth roofline, designed by Toshiko Mori. The digs are perfect for featuring…

1. Knickerbocker Lake

2.4 MILES

If you're in need of a dip and the waters of Boothbay Harbor feel a little too frigid, head to this swimming hole, where the water is…well, also cold, but…

2. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

2.8 MILES

These magnificent gardens are one of the state's most popular attractions. The verdant waterfront kingdom has 270 acres, with groomed trails winding…

3. Boothbay Harbor Footbridge

3.58 MILES

A pedestrian footbridge links two sides of Boothbay Harbor, and is a popular spot for a simple, quiet stroll and a selfie in front of all the boats. In…

4. Linekin & Burley Preserves

4.29 MILES

These two adjacent protected spaces encompass some 140 acres of forested Maine prettiness, situated on a windy stretch of lovely, gravel-studded…

5. Bonyun Preserve

5.16 MILES

Squeezed between the Sheepscot and Sasanoa Rivers, about 13 miles south of Wiscasset, this preserve contains in its compact dimensions no less than six…

6. Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

5.27 MILES

If you or your kids are into history, make sure to pop by this state park, where experts have rebuilt the Fort William Henry (c 1692), and an on-site…

7. Fort Edgecomb State Historic Site

6.47 MILES

This octagonal fort was built around 1808–9 to 'protect' Wiscasset, then a major shipbuilding center and port. In many ways, the fort's guns were actually…

8. Dodge Point Preserve

6.81 MILES

Some 500 acres of land, once managed as a tree farm, now constitute a lovely slice of preserved red pine woods and breezy riparian shorescapes. Four easy…