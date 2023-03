This octagonal fort was built around 1808–9 to 'protect' Wiscasset, then a major shipbuilding center and port. In many ways, the fort's guns were actually trained on Wiscasset merchants, to prevent smuggling by enforcing locally unpopular foreign trade embargoes levied by the government. Today the fort stands over quiet Davis Island (really a peninsula); it's fun to poke around here on a lazy morning.