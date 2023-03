OK, so it's not really a castle. Still, Wiscasset's grandest and best-situated mansion has a certain regal air about it. Judge Silas Lee had the Federal-style house built in 1807 to resemble a Scottish manor. It was later sold to a sea captain and today remains a marvelous refuge of Victoriana, with 19th-century furnishings and wallpaper, and a commanding view over the countryside.