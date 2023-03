There are so many wonderful, privately run nature preserves in this part of Maine you could blink and miss them. Such is the case at Griggs Preserve, run by the Midcoast Conservancy. A 56-acre parcel of woods, stone walls and misty bogs is cut through by two trails, neither of which is particularly taxing. It's a small slice of green, yet you could easily lose a day here in quiet exploration. Located about 3 miles northeast of Wiscasset.