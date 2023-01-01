Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site

Hidden deep in a dark forest are the piled remains of this former shell midden (refuse pile), an important record of the area's pre-Colonial past. Whaleback Shell Midden was formed after over a millennia of use, but many of the shells were processed as chicken feed. What remains – a few bands of fossilized trash – is still fascinating, as are interactive art exhibits and markers placed on the 0.3-mile trail that leads to the midden.

Note that the walk from the parking lot to the midden follows a decently steep, if short, jaunt down a hill.