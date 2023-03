With more than 30 miles of trails, this densely forested park is a choice place to take in the midcoast's magic. A favorite hike is the 45-minute (half-mile) climb up 780ft Mt Battie, which offers exquisite views over island-dotted Penobscot Bay. Short on time or energy? You can also drive to the summit via the Mt Battie Auto Road.

Simple trail maps are available at the park entrance, just over 1.5 miles northeast of Camden center on US 1.