Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars of sweetness made from Maine blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. But Nervous Nellie's is also a sprawling fantasyland where the artist Peter Beerits has taken old buildings and transformed them into vivid installations using found and repurposed objects. Afterward, visit the shop and cafe for hot drinks and jam-topped scones.

Lumber, farm machinery and car parts are transformed into sculpted gunslingers, knights and banjo players in the Wild West, Camelot, the Deep South and other realms. It's great fun to explore; if you're traveling with kids, don't miss this place.

Nervous Nellie's is open daily from May to mid-October. Outside of those times, call ahead before visiting.