On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding forests and flower meadows is one of Acadia's most popular and family-friendly activities. (Sorry, no swimming allowed.) Follow the 3-mile self-guided nature trail around the pond before stopping for a cuppa at the Jordan Pond House.

There are numerous trails leading off from the lake, some easy, others strenuous. For a short but challenging climb up to a viewpoint overlooking the water, take the trail up to South Bubble, located in the northeast corner of the pond. It's steep, but it's only about 0.4 miles to the Bubble Rock, a massive boulder which seems precariously perched over the mountain's ledge.