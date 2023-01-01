Just north of town, Blue Hill's eponymous mountain may top out at only 934ft, but it offers a stunning vantage point over the peninsula, namely because it's the tallest rise for miles around. Several well-marked trails lead up to the summit, including the moderate Osgood Trail (0.9 miles) and the Hayes Trail (0.8 miles) – a slightly more challenging climb that begins in an open field. Both trailheads are found along Mountain Rd, and traverse woods before reaching the summit.

There are a few signposts along the trail, though you can also pick up a map from Blue Hill Heritage Trust (or download one on their website).