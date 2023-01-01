Penobscot Narrows Bridge & Observatory

Acrophobes, look away. At the photogenic Penobscot Narrows Bridge, a narrow, 420ft granite tower (taller than the Statue of Liberty) contains a lookout offering spectacular 360-degree views of the Maine coast and distant mountains – it's especially scenic in the fall.

At the bridge's base is Fort Knox State Park. The large, granite Fort Knox, dating from 1844, was strategically placed on the narrows of the Penebscot River to protect the valley from naval attack. The park is ripe for exploration and picnicking (entry is included with observatory admission).