The small University of Maine Museum of Art is the northernmost art museum on the Maine Art Museum Trail (www.maineartmuseums.org). It’s not the largest or most impressive collection in the state, but it spotlights mid-century modern American artists as well as contemporary pieces by David Hockney, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and others. The special exhibits can really shine, so check the online calendar to see what’s on display.

If you're coming from West Market Sq, look for the back entrance, off Central St just after crossing Kenduskeag Stream.