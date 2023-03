The mega-best-selling author of horror novels like Carrie and The Shining resides in an appropriately Gothic red Victorian house on West Broadway (not to be confused with Broadway), off Hammond St. No, you can't go inside. But you can snap a photo of his splendidly creepy wrought-iron front fence and gate, adorned with spiderwebs and bats. Note that this is a private home in a residential neighborhood, so please act accordingly.