On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made by indigenous cultures. The main gallery contains pieces from Africa, the Americas and Oceania, gathered during geologist Dr John Howard Wilson's extensive travels. You'll see the evolution of life across the planet documented by 270 million-year-old trilobites, ancient Mediterranean writing tablets, anthropomorphic Peruvian pottery and elaborate Umbundu headdresses from Angola.

Head downstairs for more geological intrigue, including glowing rocks. Across the street is a replica of a blacksmith shop, a vintage fire pump (and a bell you can activate that was once used as the town's fire alarm) and several beautifully crafted boats from the 1900s.

Inquire at the Wilson Museum about the John Perkins House next door, which sometimes opens for guided tours.