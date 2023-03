Occupying 185 acres of forest and coastline along the Castine Peninsula, the Witherle Woods are part of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. They contain a short trail network that takes in red and white spruce, balsam fir, white pine and hardwood stands. You can follow an easy, roughly 2-mile loop trail starting near the Battle Ave parking area, which heads through forest and has scenic views over Penobscot Bay.

The easiest access to the woods is off Battle Ave, about a half-mile west of Main St.