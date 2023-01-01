From Lincolnville (6 miles north of Camden on US 1), hop on the ferry to this small resort island (population 570), one of the finest places for cycling in Maine: a popular 28-mile loop offering majestic vistas of Penobscot Bay. Picnic at Pendleton Point, where harbor seals and loons often lounge on the long, striated rocks.

To get here, grab one of the multiple daily services operated by Maine State Ferry Service (www.maine.gov/mdot/ferry/islesboro). It's a 20-minute ride from Lincolnville Beach, and ferries generally leave from 8am to 5pm during the summer. A round-trip costs $11/5.50/20 per adult/child/bike.