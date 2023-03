Overlooking the leafy town common, the Castine Historical Society hosts temporary exhibitions throughout the year, often with thought-provoking themes. A small selection of permanent items on display offers an overview of Castine's complicated history (don't miss the 24ft-long Castine Community Quilt that documents key events from the past on eight crafty panels.

It's based in the 1859 Abbott School, a photogenic Italianate-style building.