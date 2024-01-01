John Perkins House

Dating from the 18th century, this two-story Colonial home was one of the first houses built in Castine (a forested wilderness at the time). Guided tours are offered hourly in July and August. At other times, contact the neighboring Wilson Museum in advance to arrange a tour.
Down East
