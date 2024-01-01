Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bangor, the Maine Discovery Museum has fun, hands-on activities for the under-12 crowd. You can go for a dinosaur-bone dig, draw and build in the Artscape, and learn about your insides on the Body Journey and Maine's animal life in the nature section.
24.69 MILES
The superb Penobscot Marine Museum houses Maine’s biggest collection of mariner art and artifacts, which is spread through a number of historic buildings…
United Farmers Market of Maine
28.24 MILES
This excellent, year-round farmers market features lots of prepared foods and a ton of craftspeople, artisans, artists and entertainment. It's basically a…
28.63 MILES
On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…
26.8 MILES
Just north of town, Blue Hill's eponymous mountain may top out at only 934ft, but it offers a stunning vantage point over the peninsula, namely because it…
28.5 MILES
Occupying 185 acres of forest and coastline along the Castine Peninsula, the Witherle Woods are part of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. They contain a…
28.33 MILES
One of the prettiest town commons in Maine, Castine's grassy quadrangle dates back to the early 19th century and is framed by an architectural showcase of…
0.13 MILES
For a primer on Bangor's fascinating history, stop by this Greek Revival house two blocks northwest of Main St. Staff offer guided tours of the 1836 home,…
2. University of Maine Museum of Art
0.18 MILES
The small University of Maine Museum of Art is the northernmost art museum on the Maine Art Museum Trail (www.maineartmuseums.org). It’s not the largest…
0.68 MILES
The mega-best-selling author of horror novels like Carrie and The Shining resides in an appropriately Gothic red Victorian house on West Broadway (not to…
0.83 MILES
The towering 31ft statue of Paul Bunyan has watched over Bangor since the 1950s, but the ax-wielding lumberman isn't getting much love these days. His…
26.63 MILES
Besides having perhaps the perfect name for a Maine state park, Moose Point also boasts tide pools, a rocky coastline, groves of dark-green woods and…