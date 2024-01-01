Maine Discovery Museum

Inland Maine

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Bangor, the Maine Discovery Museum has fun, hands-on activities for the under-12 crowd. You can go for a dinosaur-bone dig, draw and build in the Artscape, and learn about your insides on the Body Journey and Maine's animal life in the nature section.

