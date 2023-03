For a primer on Bangor's fascinating history, stop by this Greek Revival house two blocks northwest of Main St. Staff offer guided tours of the 1836 home, which has period furnishings and striking architectural details. You'll learn about some of Bangor's illustrious and not-so-illustrious native sons as well as pivotal events in Bangor's past, such as the Great Fire of 1911 that destroyed a huge swath of downtown.