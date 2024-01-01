Blue Hill Public Library

Down East

LoginSave

A much-loved gathering place in Blue Hill, the library has changing art exhibitions and hosts story times and hands-on activities for kids. From late June to late August, the library hosts free 30-minute children's concerts on Wednesdays as part of the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View from North Bubble, in Acadia National Park, Maine.

    Acadia National Park

    18.96 MILES

    New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…

  • top view of fruity jam

    Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

    13.82 MILES

    Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…

  • A view of the sun rise at Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine

    Cadillac Mountain

    18.57 MILES

    Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…

  • Sand Beach

    Sand Beach

    20.96 MILES

    One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…

  • Maine, Camden Harbor, Camden Hills State Park, Penobscot Bay, View From Mount Batti. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

    Camden Hills State Park

    26.02 MILES

    With more than 30 miles of trails, this densely forested park is a choice place to take in the midcoast's magic. A favorite hike is the 45-minute (half…

  • Jordan Pond

    Jordan Pond

    17.3 MILES

    On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…

  • Penobscot Marine Museum

    Penobscot Marine Museum

    16.93 MILES

    The superb Penobscot Marine Museum houses Maine’s biggest collection of mariner art and artifacts, which is spread through a number of historic buildings…

  • United Farmers Market of Maine

    United Farmers Market of Maine

    20.54 MILES

    This excellent, year-round farmers market features lots of prepared foods and a ton of craftspeople, artisans, artists and entertainment. It's basically a…

View more attractions

Nearby Down East attractions

1. Blue Hill Mountain

1.55 MILES

Just north of town, Blue Hill's eponymous mountain may top out at only 934ft, but it offers a stunning vantage point over the peninsula, namely because it…

2. Castine Historical Society

10.42 MILES

Overlooking the leafy town common, the Castine Historical Society hosts temporary exhibitions throughout the year, often with thought-provoking themes. A…

3. Town Common

10.43 MILES

One of the prettiest town commons in Maine, Castine's grassy quadrangle dates back to the early 19th century and is framed by an architectural showcase of…

4. John Perkins House

10.53 MILES

Dating from the 18th century, this two-story Colonial home was one of the first houses built in Castine (a forested wilderness at the time). Guided tours…

5. Wilson Museum

10.57 MILES

On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…

6. Witherle Woods

11.26 MILES

Occupying 185 acres of forest and coastline along the Castine Peninsula, the Witherle Woods are part of the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. They contain a…

7. Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

13.82 MILES

Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…

8. Echo Lake

13.86 MILES

Ringed with lush forests and nestled between the slopes of two mountains, Echo Lake makes for a lovely escape from the crowds on the busier eastern side…