A much-loved gathering place in Blue Hill, the library has changing art exhibitions and hosts story times and hands-on activities for kids. From late June to late August, the library hosts free 30-minute children's concerts on Wednesdays as part of the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival.
Blue Hill Public Library
Down East
