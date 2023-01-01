Sand Beach

One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island. The beach is around 300m long and attracts sunbathers, strollers and a few intrepid souls willing to brave the 55ºF/12.7ºC (summertime) water temperatures for a dip. A beautiful hiking trail starts from here.

The beach is well signposted and quite popular. Take the free shuttle bus or go early or late for a parking spot. There are bathrooms and changing areas just above the beach.