Waves rush into a natural opening carved into the rocks to create a thunderous splash, reaching high into the air when conditions are right. Steps from the road (and a parking area above) lead down to this natural attraction, which can get mobbed with visitors on fine days. Aside from the delightful play of water on rocks, the viewing platform offers fine views across to Sand Beach and the Otter Cliffs.

Go early or late in the day to beat the crowds.