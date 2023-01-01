Thuya Garden

Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with color line the grassy paths, with an abundance of chrysanthemums, verbena and begonias. The stars of the show are the massive dahlias, seen in many rich shades. You can also peak inside Thuya Lodge, dating from 1916, the summer home of Joseph Henry Curtis – the first resident on the hill.

If you're arriving on foot, take the stair-lined path off Peabody Dr. Parking is limited, so come early in the morning or late afternoon if driving.