Asticou Azalea Garden

Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom profusely from mid-May to mid-June. Although it's quite small, it's well worth taking your time here, as you'll find some fantastic vantage points (particularly around the beautifully landscaped pond). Moss- and fern-lined paths, a Zen-like sand garden and grassy overlooks invite contemplation.

Entrance to the park is easy to miss. The small parking lot is just off ME 198.