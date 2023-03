Ringed with lush forests and nestled between the slopes of two mountains, Echo Lake makes for a lovely escape from the crowds on the busier eastern side of the island. The lake is also one of the park's only non-ocean swimming holes, with slightly warmer waters than at Sand Beach. It's a favorite local spot on warm summer days.

Lake access (and the trailhead for hikes in the area) is from the south side, off Hwy 102.