Whistler Cove

Mount Desert Island

This pretty stretch of rocky shoreline backed by pine forest is reached by a short trail (one-mile round-trip) that starts near the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society. Keep an eye out for wildlife – bald eagles sometimes nest in the area.

  • View from North Bubble, in Acadia National Park, Maine.

    Acadia National Park

    8.73 MILES

    New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…

  • top view of fruity jam

    Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

    17.31 MILES

    Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…

  • A view of the sun rise at Cadillac Mountain, Acadia National Park, Maine

    Cadillac Mountain

    7.65 MILES

    Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…

  • Sand Beach

    Sand Beach

    7.23 MILES

    One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…

  • Jordan Pond

    Jordan Pond

    6.16 MILES

    On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…

  • Wilson Museum

    Wilson Museum

    27.76 MILES

    On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…

  • Blue Hill Mountain

    Blue Hill Mountain

    20.28 MILES

    Just north of town, Blue Hill's eponymous mountain may top out at only 934ft, but it offers a stunning vantage point over the peninsula, namely because it…

  • Thuya Garden

    Thuya Garden

    3.61 MILES

    Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with…

2. Islesford Historical Museum

1.98 MILES

Run by the National Park Service, this appealing little museum gives the lowdown on all things Cranberry Isles–related. Exhibits cover everything from…

3. Wendell Gilley Museum

3.6 MILES

For rainy-day amusement, pay a visit to this handsomely designed museum, which displays the exquisite wooden carvings of Wendell Gilley, one of the world…

4. Bass Harbor Head Light

3.61 MILES

There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in…

6. Asticou Azalea Garden

3.94 MILES

Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom…

7. Somes Sound

5.78 MILES

This fjord-like embayment is one of the most striking natural features in Acadia. It was formed by glaciers and makes for a picturesque backdrop to a…

