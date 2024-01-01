This pretty stretch of rocky shoreline backed by pine forest is reached by a short trail (one-mile round-trip) that starts near the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society. Keep an eye out for wildlife – bald eagles sometimes nest in the area.
Whistler Cove
Mount Desert Island
8.73 MILES
New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…
Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies
17.31 MILES
Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…
7.65 MILES
Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…
7.23 MILES
One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…
6.16 MILES
On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…
27.76 MILES
On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…
20.28 MILES
Just north of town, Blue Hill's eponymous mountain may top out at only 934ft, but it offers a stunning vantage point over the peninsula, namely because it…
3.61 MILES
Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with…
1. Great Cranberry Island Historical Society
0.39 MILES
Less than half a mile up the road from the town dock, the Historical Society runs a small but intriguing museum with changing exhibitions covering island…
2. Islesford Historical Museum
1.98 MILES
Run by the National Park Service, this appealing little museum gives the lowdown on all things Cranberry Isles–related. Exhibits cover everything from…
3.6 MILES
For rainy-day amusement, pay a visit to this handsomely designed museum, which displays the exquisite wooden carvings of Wendell Gilley, one of the world…
3.61 MILES
There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in…
3.61 MILES
3.94 MILES
Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom…
5.78 MILES
This fjord-like embayment is one of the most striking natural features in Acadia. It was formed by glaciers and makes for a picturesque backdrop to a…
6.16 MILES
