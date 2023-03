There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in 1858, the 36ft lighthouse still has a Fresnel lens from 1902. It's in a beautiful location that's a favorite of photographers. From the parking lot, take the short walk down wooden steps to granite boulders – this spot provides a great view of the harbor side of the lighthouse.

The lighthouse is about 5 miles southwest of Southwest Harbor.