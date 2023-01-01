Camden Public Library

This gorgeous example of stately redbrick New England architecture is on the National Register of Historic Places. A library has occupied this building since 1928, although there's been a library in Camden since at least 1796. The airy reading room looks out onto a spacious lawn landscaped with an amphitheater, and the entire effect is one of bucolic intellectual contentment. In addition to being a library, the building is a family-friendly lynchpin for local community events.