If you or your kids are into history, make sure to pop by this state park, where experts have rebuilt the Fort William Henry (c 1692), and an on-site museum exhibits a trove of archaeological treasures: coins, pottery, musket balls and the like. There's also a diorama of an indigenous Pemaquid village and gravestones that date from the early 1700s. It's a quiet, windblown spot that's great to poke around and soak up some history.