The revered American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807–82) grew up in this Federal-style house, built in 1785 by his Revolutionary War–hero grandfather. The house has been impeccably restored to look as it did in the 1800s, complete with original furniture, artifacts and a lovely garden. Admission includes the Maine Historical Society Museum next door, with rotating exhibits about life in Maine over the past few centuries. Ask about historical walking tours, offered by the society from June to mid-October.