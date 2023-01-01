Portland, ME, USA - September 17, 2013: Wadsworth-Longfellow House, Portland, Maine, New England, USA. The Wadsworth-Longfellow House is Maine's first house museum. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was a commanding figure in the cultural life of nineteenth-century America. Born in Portland, Maine, in 1807, he became a national literary figure by the 1850s, and a world- famous personality by the time of his death in 1882. Red brick colonial house, gates, green front yard with trees, bushes and grass and blue sky are in the image. Longfellow House

OlegAlbinsky/Getty

The revered American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807–82) grew up in this Federal-style house, built in 1785 by his Revolutionary War–hero grandfather. The house has been impeccably restored to look as it did in the 1800s, complete with original furniture, artifacts and a lovely garden. Admission includes the Maine Historical Society Museum next door, with rotating exhibits about life in Maine over the past few centuries. Ask about historical walking tours, offered by the society from June to mid-October.

