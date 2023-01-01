Portland is graced by a handful of handsome lights, including the 1875 Portland Breakwater Light with its Corinthian columns. Dubbed the 'Bug Light' because of its tiny size, it sits in a small park in South Portland with a panoramic view of downtown across the harbor.

To reach it, cross the Casco Bay Bridge from downtown, and continue on Broadway to Breakwater Dr.

The Liberty Ship memorial, across the park from the Bug Light, describes the site's history as a shipyard during WWII, when more than 30,000 people, including about 3750 women, were employed here to build cargo vessels called Liberty Ships.