East End Beach

Portland

The sand is kind of rocky, and the water is cold enough to chill a bottle of champagne, but we still love this little beach – Portland's only public sand – and the small park that surrounds it. Folks launch kayaks, sunbathe and even take a chilly swim, including in winter (in wetsuits, but still!). On nice days, the on-site parking lot fills quickly.

  • BATH, ME - MARCH 18: A flyer for a past event is seen Friday, March 18, 2016 at the Maine Maritime Museum boat shop in Bath, Maine. (Photo by Joel Page/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Maine Maritime Museum

    26.31 MILES

    There's a palpable mix of reflective nostalgia and horizon-scanning adventure at this wonderful museum, which preserves the Kennebec's long shipbuilding…

  • Cliff rocks by trail by Portland Head Lighthouse in Fort Williams park in Cape, Elizabeth Maine during summer day

    Fort Williams Park

    3.49 MILES

    Four miles southeast of Portland on Cape Elizabeth, 90-acre Fort Williams Park is worth visiting simply for the panoramas and picnic possibilities. Stroll…

  • Portland Head Light

    Portland Head Light

    3.46 MILES

    Fort Williams Park, on Cape Elizabeth, has rolling lawns dotted with bunkers and gun emplacements. Within the park stands the beloved, and much…

  • Portland Museum of Art

    Portland Museum of Art

    1.53 MILES

    Founded in 1882, this well-respected museum houses an outstanding collection of American artists. Maine artists, including Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper,…

  • Maine Wildlife Park

    Maine Wildlife Park

    18.47 MILES

    Not quite a zoo but a great place to view native Maine wildlife, this park is a bucolic reserve with picnic tables, short walking trails and animal…

  • EPHH8P Portland Breakwater Lighthouse, aka The Bug, South Portland Maine

    Portland Breakwater Light

    1.03 MILES

    Portland is graced by a handful of handsome lights, including the 1875 Portland Breakwater Light with its Corinthian columns. Dubbed the 'Bug Light'…

  • BRUNSWICK, ME - AUGUST 6: Six sculptures worth seeing in the midcoast area, including a Joshua Chamberlain statue at the entrance to the Bowdoin campus in Brunswick. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

    Bowdoin College

    21.5 MILES

    Bowdoin, established in 1794, is one of the oldest colleges in the US and the alma mater of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Nathaniel Hawthorne and US…

  • A child walking on the boardwalk over natural dune, Popham Beach State Park, Maine. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Popham Beach State Park

    22.7 MILES

    This 6-mile-long sandy stretch is one of the prettiest in the state, with views of offshore islands and the Kennebec and Morse Rivers framing either end…

1. Portland Observatory

0.47 MILES

Built in 1807 atop Munjoy Hill, this seven-story brick tower was originally used to alert shipowners when their ships were heading for home. Now restored,…

2. Loring Memorial Park

0.73 MILES

This small art installation honors a local fighter pilot who fought in WWII and Korea. Four 9ft-high granite standing stones inscribed with virtues…

4. Main Library

1.24 MILES

The main branch of the Portland Public Library is located within the 83,000-sq-ft Baxter Building, an architectural gem that cleverly utilizes vast glass…

5. Longfellow House

1.3 MILES

The revered American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807–82) grew up in this Federal-style house, built in 1785 by his Revolutionary War–hero…

6. Institute of Contemporary Art

1.39 MILES

This small gallery, attached to the Maine College of Art, showcases an ever-shifting slate of modern artists, and hosts frequent readings, workshops, pop…

7. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

1.48 MILES

Kids aged zero to 10 years shriek and squeal as they haul traps aboard a replica lobster boat, milk a fake cow on a model farm, operate a sound studio, or…

