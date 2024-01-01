The sand is kind of rocky, and the water is cold enough to chill a bottle of champagne, but we still love this little beach – Portland's only public sand – and the small park that surrounds it. Folks launch kayaks, sunbathe and even take a chilly swim, including in winter (in wetsuits, but still!). On nice days, the on-site parking lot fills quickly.
East End Beach
Portland
