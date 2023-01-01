Geography boffins shouldn't miss a visit to the Garmin company – its lofty office atrium is home to a giant rotating globe named Eartha. Eartha has a diameter of 41.5ft and has been acknowledged by Guinness World Records as the world's largest revolving and rotating globe. The detail on it is impressive, as is the opportunity for visitors to stop by. Note that even if the lobby is closed, you can see the Earth(a) spinning through the windows.

Eartha spins in Yarmouth, at exit 17 off I-95 (or 5 miles south of LL Bean on US 1).