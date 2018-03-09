NYC Empire State, Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial VIP Tour

Your VIP tour of New York starts bright and early, but it’ll be worth it when you gain first access to the Empire State Building for the day. Meet your guide in front of the this world-famous architectural stunner. From there, head in for a crowd-free elevator ride to the 86th floor for awe-inspiring views of Manhattan on the main deck.When you’re done viewing the city from above, see it from ground level by joining your guide on a bus tour of Midtown. Pass New York Public Library, Bryant Park, Times Square and many other well-known sites before arriving at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, home to the Space Shuttle Enterprise. Following a journey to New York by 747 jumbo jet and river barge, the space shuttle went on display in July 2012 inside a special pavilion that celebrates its rich history and offers an innovative and interactive visitor experience. Your guide will lead you to the front of the line before the exhibition opens so you can go straight in with your skip-the-line ticket for maximum time to view this thrilling new exhibition that showcases science, technology and engineering. Bonus: You can also explore the USS Intrepid, an aircraft carrier housed at the museum.Next, board a hop-on-hop-off cruise with your guide at Pier 79. Hop off at Battery Park, where you'll take a walking tour through the world-famous financial center of Wall Street on your way to the 9/11 Memorial. See the twin reflecting pools, inscribed with the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the terrorist attacks, that sit exactly where the Twin Towers once stood. Inside the memorial, the guided portion of your tour ends at approximately 1pm. Upgrade for 2pm admission to the National September 11 Memorial Museum (aka the 9/11 Museum) when you book for a chance to browse the many multimedia displays, archives, narratives and authentic artifacts that commemorate the September 11 victims and their families. (See Important Info for pricing and other details.) If you choose the tour-only option, you can then continue your sightseeing independently with a hop-on-hop-off cruise at your leisure; your ticket is valid for the rest of the day. If the museum option is selected, your cruise ticket is valid for the rest of the afternoon and the entire next day, giving you plenty of time to discover New York's waterfront sights. The cruise makes two more stops at historic South Street Seaport and the Fulton Ferry landing in Brooklyn for a leisurely cruise to enjoy views of the Statue of Liberty and time to reflect on your VIP tour of New York City.Viator VIPs feature travel experiences not typically available to the general public — from behind-the-scenes access to private viewings and VIP service — at many of the world’s top attractions, often with no lines and no crowds. Viator VIP tours are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.