The land of Shaolin (according to the Wu Tang Clan, whose borough this is), velour sweatsuits, pasta with gravy (red meat sauce), homes of clapboard and aluminum siding, three cast members of MTV's Jersey Shore, and the starting point of the NYC marathon, Staten Island feels light years away from Manhattan. If not for its namesake ferry, which docks in downtown St George, it might even be mostly forgotten. Unfashionably suburban, it's not without historical and cultural drawcards, and can make a pleasant mini-break within a high-energy tour of New York.
Staten Island
In the center of Staten Island, this settlement of more than 30 buildings is frozen in amber, part of a 100-acre preservation project maintained by the…
Staten Island
The former home of maverick photographer Alice Austen (1866–1952) stands in a serene, shore-side spot, a 2.4-mile bus ride south from the ferry pier. The…
Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden
Staten Island
A tranquil sweep of gardens, heritage buildings and gallery spaces provide a tour through Staten Island's history and culture. Highlights include an…
Staten Island
An all-rounder of a museum, catering to dinosaur-hungry school groups as much as tourists looking for historical details on Staten Island. Set inside an…
Staten Island
A one-off among Staten Island's many scrap-metal yards, visionary metalsmith Lenny Prince shapes old car parts into sculptures of Transformers, Chinese…
Sri Lankan Arts & Cultural Museum
Staten Island
Art and artefacts from Sri Lanka are assembled inside the first Sri Lankan museum outside of the country. It was founded by Julia Wijesinghe, daughter of…
