Long Island

Montauk Point

Overview

Technically, the 118 miles of Long Island includes the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens on the western edge, but in the popular imagination, 'Long Island' begins only where the city ends, in a mass of traffic-clogged expressways and suburbs that every teenager aspires to leave. (Levittown, the first planned 1950s subdivision, is in central Nassau County.) But there's plenty more out on 'Lawn-guy-land' (per the local accent). Push past the central belt of ’burbs to windswept dunes, proud stands of pine, glitzy summer resorts, fresh farms and wineries, a wealth of perfect Pleasantvilles and Mayberry-esque Main Streets and whaling and fishing ports established in the 17th century. Then you'll see why loyalists prefer the nickname 'Strong Island.'

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Shinn Estate

    Shinn Estate

    Long Island

    This restored 1880s farmhouse and winery lures oenophiles in the know not only for its excellent, age-worthy wines often touted as Long Island's best …

  • USA, New York state . Fire island. Point O'Woods.Ocean side beach. Fire Island National Seashore

    Fire Island National Seashore

    Long Island

    Federally protected, this island offers sand dunes, forests, clean beaches, camping (wilderness permits $25 obtained throughwww.recreation.gov), hiking…

  • Stone castle under blue skies

    Sands Point Preserve Conservancy

    Long Island

    Formerly the Guggenheim estate, this preserve covers forest and a beautiful bayfront beach (that is closed to all visitation except nature tours); the…

  • Light house at Montauk Point at Dawn

    Montauk Point State Park

    Long Island

    Covering the eastern tip of the South Fork is Montauk Point State Park, with its impressive lighthouse. A good place for windswept walks, surfing, surf…

  • Lost at Sea Memorial

    Lost at Sea Memorial

    Long Island

    Visitors to the Montauk Lighthouse may not immediately notice a smaller 15ft structure at the eastern end of the park, where the 60ft cliffs fall off into…

  • Jones Beach State Park

    Jones Beach State Park

    Long Island

    Jones Beach is 6.5 miles of clean sand covered with bodies. Its character differs depending on which ‘field’ you choose – for example, 2 is for the…

  • Big Duck

    Big Duck

    Long Island

    Yep, that was a 20ft cement bird you just passed on the highway, crafted in 1931 as a fitting tribute to the island's long-gone waterfowl-breeding…

  • Long Beach

    Long Beach

    Long Island

    Beautiful Long Beach, one of the best stretches of sand in the area, is only a few miles outside New York City’s limits. It’s easily accessible by train…

Articles

Latest stories from Long Island

Filter by interest:

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to The Hamptons

Apr 9, 2025 • 7 min read

