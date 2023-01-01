Yep, that was a 20ft cement bird you just passed on the highway, crafted in 1931 as a fitting tribute to the island's long-gone waterfowl-breeding industry, which once comprised more than 90 duck farms. The duck, which weighs 20,000lb, has been moved four times throughout history, returning to its original location on this former duck farm in Flanders. Of course, it's a major roadside attraction.

Memorabilia from the good old days, including photos of the Duck Queen Pageant, are displayed along with fun souvenirs (the shot glass is the most popular, but the Van Gogh–style framed painting is the best!). Volunteer Mr T is a real character if he is around when you pop in. The Wednesday after Thanksgiving is an especially good time to visit, when the duck is wreathed in Christmas lights.