In a sleek, long barn designed by Herzog & de Meuron, this institution spotlights local artists such as Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Chuck Close and William Merritt Chase.

Special temporary exhibitions change over five times throughout the year; seven of the galleries are dedicated to permanent works that are curated from a 3000-strong collection. For more Pollock, make reservations to see his nearby paint-drizzled studio and home.