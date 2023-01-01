Thomas & Mary Nimmo Moran Studio

Built in 1884, the National Historic Landmark was the first artist studio built in East Hampton, making its beginning as an artist colony. The Queen Anne–style studio cottage belonged to landscape painter Thomas Moran and his wife, etcher Mary Nimmo Moran; Moran's work peppers the well-preserved space.

It's the most important relic from East Hampton's colonial past overseen by the Historical Society, which tends to five attractions around East Hampton, including several colonial farms, mansions and a marine museum.