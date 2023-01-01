Pollock-Krasner House

Tour the home of husband-and-wife art stars Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner. While lacking in actual Pollock works (there's only one, 1938's Composition with Red Arc and Horses), it's worth it just to see the paint-spattered floor of Pollock's studio (the wall splatter belongs to Krasner). Although you could simply show up on a Saturday at the time of writing, due to parking problems, plans were in the works to change to a reservations/guided tour–only plan Thursday through Saturday.

Check the website for the latest details before visiting. Also, technology willing, a virtual reality tour of the studio will also be added in 2020, returning images of the paintings to the studio and positioning them in the spots where they were hung when Pollock and Krasner painted them.