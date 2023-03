A sandy slip of land at the end of the North Fork, where you can swim in the calm ocean water (July and August only; 10:30am to 6pm) or rent kayaks to paddle in the small bay.

True believers can view four different lighthouses, including the Orient Point Lighthouse, known as 'the coffee pot' for its stout bearing. To best see the lighthouse, go up the road to Orient Point County Park, which has a half-mile trail to a white-rock beach.