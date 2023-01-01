Channing Daughters Winery

This vineyard has 30 acres of vine trellises and grape plants. Step across the wide brick patio that looks out onto the property, and keep your eyes peeled for the Alice in Wonderland–like sculptures of the late-owner Walter Channing – his works pop up everywhere, staring down at you from the end posts of vineyard rows and emerging in the shape of towering inverted trees against the horizon. The ever-popular rosé is a perfect summer Hamptons accompaniment.