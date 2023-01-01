Southampton History Museum

Before the Hamptons were the Hamptons, there was this clutch of buildings, now nicely maintained and spread around Southampton. The main museum is Rogers Mansion, once owned by a whaling captain. You can also visit a former dry-goods store, now occupied by a local jeweler, around the corner at 80 Main St; and a 17th-century homestead, the Halsey House (adult/child $5/free, Saturday only, July to September).

Additional buildings include an 1830 one-room schoolhouse, an 1825 barn and a 19th-century paint store, among others.