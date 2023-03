The triple spires of this 19th-century red wooden church glow beautifully in the afternoon light. You can come to Sunday service if so inclined, admiring the stained glass and quaint wooden pews, or simply enjoy a stroll along the placid waterway across the street from the curious iron pot donated by an early congregant. The building was the earliest life-saving station in New York, and is well worth the short drive or walk from downtown.