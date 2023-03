This restored 1880s farmhouse and winery lures oenophiles in the know not only for its excellent, age-worthy wines often touted as Long Island's best (biodynamic and organic to boot, though not certified), but its luxury, four-bedroom B&B as well (doubles from $260).

If you're in for a tasting, the alluring picnic tables and couches are perfect for lazing away with its Coalescence white blend or Malbec overlooking 25 acres of bucolic perfection.