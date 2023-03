Iconic Pindar retains the original flavor of North Fork wine, for it was here that the island's boutique industry began back in the 1970s. What was once a mere 30 acres of farmland has blossomed into vineyards and orchards as far as the eye can see (500 acres and counting). Guided tours in summer ($20) and live music (summer weekends) are the norm.

For kids, the Haunted Corn Maze at Krupski's Pumpkin Farm across the road is a welcome Halloween-time diversion.