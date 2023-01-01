Custom House Maritime Museum

Near the ferry terminal, this 1833 building is the oldest operating customhouse in the country, in addition to functioning as a museum. Its front door is made from the wood of the USS Constitution. Tours must be reserved in advance. Lighthouse excursions can be organized from here, as well.

The Custom House is one of five Connecticut sites on the National Park Service's Travel the Amistad Freedom-Seeking Story (www.nps.gov), wherein travelers can relive events of the human and legal drama involving West African slaves who were tried in the state. The story was made into a well-known film of the same name in 1999.