Located in Waesche Hall on the grounds of the US Coast Guard Academy is this small, unattended museum. Plans are afoot for the first National Coast Guard Museum to open in a separate location (see www.coastguardmuseum.org), though construction had not commenced at the time of writing. Visitors are free to stroll the grounds of one of the five military academies in the country. Pick up a self-guided walking tour booklet at the museum.