Nathan Hale Homestead

Nathan Hale, a schoolteacher turned patriot who was eventually pegged as a spy during the American Revolutionary War and hanged by the British at the age of 21, was already in the Continental Army when his father built this rather fine red clapboard farmhouse in 1776. His five brothers also served in the Revolutionary War. Inside the house, adjacent to the 1500-acre Nathan Hale State Forest, period furnishings re-create the domestic life of the early colony, along with a display of memorabilia from the time.

There are also tours of the heirloom gardens, guided walks around the 450-acre estate, Colonial cooking demonstrations and fall lantern tours.