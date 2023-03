Come to Cato Corner Farm to meet mother-and-son cheese makers Elizabeth and Mark, who craft dozens of aged farmhouse cheeses with raw milk from their herd of Jersey cows. Many of the cheeses, such as the Dairyere (a firm washed-rind cheese), are prizewinners. We also enjoyed the Bloomsday (named for James Joyce) and the zesty 'Womanchego.'

Handily, a microbrewery, Hop Culture Farms, was due to open next door in early 2019.